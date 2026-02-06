Lucknow/Bareilly, The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a crackdown against the manufacture, sale and distribution of banned Chinese manjha , and ordered an intensive probe into the entire supply network operating in the state. UP govt launches intensive crackdown against supply, storage of Chinese manjha

According to an official statement issued on Friday, the action comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said deaths caused by Chinese manjha should not be treated as "mere accidents" but as serious crimes amounting to "murder", and directed officials to take stringent legal action against everyone involved producers, sellers, transporters and warehouse operators.

Following the directive, district administrations have been asked to carry out intensive checks of wholesale markets, online suppliers, transport channels and storage facilities to dismantle the illegal network. The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy, aiming to ensure not a single reel of Chinese manjha is sold or stored anywhere in the state, the statement said.

A special enforcement drive will be launched across districts, with a nodal officer in each district for round-the-clock monitoring.

The chief minister has also ordered strict surveillance of online platforms, social media groups and informal channels through which the banned kite string is allegedly being sold.

The government also plans to involve public participation, with awareness campaigns to be conducted in schools and colleges to the youth about the dangers of Chinese manjha and urge them to relinquish it.

Kite sellers and markets have been warned of strict action if the banned string is found in their possession.

The chief minister further said if any incident involving Chinese manjha occurs in a particular area, responsibility will not be limited to the seller alone, and local police and administration will also be held accountable, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Bareilly district administration, as part of its crackdown against the sale and storage of the banned kite string, has arrested 13 traders so far, officials said.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh said an intensified drive is in progress to curb the manufacture, storage and sale of Chinese manjha in the district.

"Special teams comprising administrative and senior police officers have been constituted. Three teams are operating in the city, while separate teams have been deployed in rural areas," he said.

Police said eight cases have been registered in the last 20 days and 13 accused have been arrested in connection with the illegal trade. "So far, 60 reels of Chinese manjha have been recovered."

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said a special drive against illegal manjha has been underway since January 15. Teams under all circle officers are conducting continuous verification and raids, while manjha-makers have been instructed to abstain from manufacturing Chinese manjha.

In an incentive-based move, the district magistrate has announced a reward for anyone providing accurate information about manufacture, storage or sale of the banned product, also appealing to public to cooperate with authorities to prevent loss of life.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.