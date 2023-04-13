Pvt industrial parks: 100% stamp duty exemption on land for UP women entrepreneurs

The Uttar Pradesh government has notified 100 percent exemption in stamp duty to those developing private industrial parks under the Promoting Leadership and Enterprise for Development of Growth Engine (PLEDGE) scheme and the women entrepreneurs buying or taking on lease the industrial land in the parks developed under the scheme. There would be 100 percent exemption on buying or taking land on lease for setting up of standalone projects of 5MW or more. (For Representation)

Principal secretary, stamps and registration, Leena Johri issued an order in this regard on Weddnesday. As per the order, the exemption in the stamp duty would be 100 percent in eastern UP and Bundelkhand region, 75 percent in central and east U.P., 50 percent in Gautam Budh Nagar and 100 percent for women entrepreneurs.

Another order issued by the department provides for 100 exemption in stamp duty to buyers of building and associated land for development of heritage hotels if the owner of both the properties is same person. The state government has also notified 100 percent exemption in the stamp duty in buying land or taking it on lease for setting up of solar energy units, solar energy projects or solar energy parks anywhere in the state.

Similarly, 100 percent exemption will also be granted for buying land or taking it on lease for setting up of commercial layer or broiler farm.