UP govt plans to build 99 helipads across Lucknow division

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to develop 99 helipads across the Lucknow division to enable rapid emergency response and faster movement of officials to remote areas. Land for the helipads will be finalised within a month, officials said. Representational image (Sourced)

Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant reviewed the ambitious plan during a high-level meeting on Thursday. The helipads will be constructed at district, tehsil and block levels to strengthen disaster management capabilities and enable quick medical evacuations during emergencies.

Notably, Lucknow division consists of six districts—Lucknow, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, and Unnao.

“The helipad network will allow rapid medical evacuation, swift movement of senior officials, and strengthen disaster management,” an official said.

Pant instructed district administrations to work closely with the revenue department to identify sites quickly and begin construction without delays. “The helipad network will significantly enhance last-mile connectivity, especially in remote and rural areas,” said the divisional commissioner, adding that it will also support governance, law enforcement operations and emergency services.

Beyond emergency response, the helipads will facilitate the swift movement of senior officials for governance and support law enforcement operations. District magistrates and chief development officers, who participated virtually in Thursday’s meeting, have been tasked with ensuring timely execution.

Alongside the helipad project, Pant reviewed the progress of housing schemes, pensions, sanitation projects, self-help groups, Anganwadi construction, and rural livelihood missions. He warned officials that delays in public-interest works would not be tolerated and stressed the importance of transparency, quality, and speed.