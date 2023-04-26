The state government is working on the World Skill Centre project to provide advanced-level skill training that will enable youth of the state to become globally employable. U.P. govt working on World Skill Centre Project (PTI)

A presentation in this regard was made by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission to the chief secretary and now the same presentation will be made before the chief minister Yogi Adityanath. After getting his approval, efforts will be made to implement it on the ground, according to a press note issued by the government.

The World Skill Center’s proposed project aims to create a center of excellence in the state where the skills of the youth of the state can be raised to a new level through collaboration with international experts.

Youth will receive training at this Center of Excellence in courses that are in high demand globally.

The state government professionals such as software, hardware, and petrochemical engineers and physicians are in great demand globally. However, in terms of skills, the Indian youth fail to meet global standards. The Centre of Excellence will develop such skills among the youth that are necessary according to the demand of the global job market. This Center of Excellence will be known as the ‘World Skill Centre.’

According to the press note, in the proposed project of the World Skill Centre, TUV SUD Germany and EHL Switzerland are to be included as international partners. EHL Switzerland is a hospitality and hotel management company, whereas SUD is a technology firm. Through these, youth will receive skill development in hospitality and tourism, retail services, and logistics, as well as courses like accounts, banking, and finance. To get admission to this centre, it would be mandatory for the candidates to be aged between 13- 17 years along with being a 12th grade pass-out with English as a subject and knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Besides, the application of those candidates will be considered whose age will be between 17 and 23 years. Placement will be provided to 70 percent of the trained youth, while efforts will be made to provide global placement to 10 to 15 percent.

The course curriculum will be designed by EHL and TUV-SUD as per the requirements of Indian and international industries. The course related to the hospitality industry will last one and a half years, while the course related to other industries will last one year and include an internship.

According to the proposal, the fee for the hospitality course can be ₹3 lakhs and for other courses, the fee can be ₹1.5 lakhs. These courses would prove beneficial for those who have dropped out of college after Class 12th. The action plan will be prepared only after the approval of the chief minister.