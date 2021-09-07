UP govt relaxes night curfew by another hour

The UP government further relaxed Covid-19 night curfew by an hour, on Tuesday. The new timings that came into force with immediate effect are 11 pm to 6 am.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced the further easing of Covid-19-induced night curfew restrictions in Uttar Pradesh considering the continuous improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the state, said the state government in a statement. It was issued after a Covid-19 review meeting where Yogi made the announcement.

“Under the new guidelines, the state government announced a revision in night curfew timings which will now be in force from 11 pm to 6 am,” the statement read.

At the meeting, Yogi added: “The government’s focus is on restoring normalcy in the state with an aim to save both lives and livelihood, and at the same time, saving the state from the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic”.

The CM also instructed to ensure that all shops, markets and public places are shut down by 11 pm and that no individual must roam unnecessarily on the streets.

“UP has been maintaining control over the Covid-19 situation fairly well and in view of rising cases in other states, we must not let our guard down. Everyone must follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, ensure usage of masks and social distancing,” the CM concluded.