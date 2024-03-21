U.P. govt-run primary schools register a fall of 24 lakh students in a year!

The number of students enrolled in 1,33,035 government-run primary (up to class 5), upper primary (classes 5 to 8) and composite schools (classes 1 to 8) of Uttar Pradesh has gone down by around 24 lakh in 2023-24 as compared to 2022-23 session, show government records. A teacher busy teaching kids in a government-run primary school in Prayagraj. (HT file)

Senior officials of the state basic education department are also surprised at the marked fall in the number of students during 2023-24 session as compared to the 2022-23, say officials aware of the matter.

On December 30, 2023, the basic education department shared on social media site X information regarding registration of 1.92 crore students from classes 1 to 8 in these schools in 2022-23 session.

The department had even patted its back on the fact that the student population had increased by 40 lakh in the last six years in these schools.

However, in the data sent by the director general, school education, on March 7, 2024, the number of students is 1,67,84,645 for 2023-24 session. It is clear that the number of students has decreased by more than 24 lakh in just one year’s time.

Taking a strong cognisance of this matter, director general, school education, U.P. Kanchan Verma has also questioned senior basic education department officials over the decrease. Now, school-wise numbers are being compared and answers are being sought from the respective headmasters, the officials say.

As per the data, there has been a decrease of about 69,000 students in the basic education council schools of Prayagraj district alone in 2023-24 session as compared to the 2022-23. Basic shiksha adhikari, Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari said he has sought answers from all the block education officers in this regard.

The officials have been asked to probe the issue and provide the real reason behind the fall in the students’ enrolment in these schools. After obtaining personal explanation from the schools, action would also be taken against the teachers of the schools concerned, he added.

The records show that in composite school, Sikandra in Sahson area of Prayagraj, 615 students were enrolled in the 2022-23 session, which came down to 329 in 2023-24. Similarly, last year, 550 students were registered in composite school, Chhata Baharia, but there are just 356 students in 2023-24.

In the government primary school Tikari Uphar of Bhagwatpur area of Prayagraj, only 197 children are registered in 2023-24 against 368 who were enrolled in 2022-23.

Similarly, there has been a fall of 190 students in government-run primary school, Karma of Kaundhiara, 179 students in composite school, Bargohanakalan and 171 students in composite school, Amba. Similarly, there has been a decrease in student numbers in hundreds of schools across the state.