Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P. govt screens 27 lakh citizens in mission to end TB by 2025

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 23, 2024 06:42 AM IST

The campaign, slated to run until March 24, 2025, focuses on early detection, effective treatment, and rehabilitation of TB patients.

In a push to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) from Uttar Pradesh by 2025, a massive statewide campaign has screened over 27 lakh citizens, the state government announced on Sunday.

From December 7 to December 19, a total of 27,00,377 individuals were screened. (Sourced)
From December 7 to December 19, a total of 27,00,377 individuals were screened. (Sourced)

The campaign, slated to run until March 24, 2025, focuses on early detection, effective treatment, and rehabilitation of TB patients.

Special focus is being given to 15 high-prevalence districts, including Ayodhya, Sitapur, Barabanki, Deoria, Etawah, Amethi, and Siddharthnagar, a state government press release stated.

The initiative prioritises uncovering undiagnosed cases, reducing TB-related deaths through timely interventions, and reintegrating patients into society with widespread awareness and care, according to the government’s statement.

From December 7 to December 19, a total of 27,00,377 individuals were screened, with microscopy tests conducted for 35,451 people and NAAT tests performed for 26,642. These efforts led to the identification of 2,20,520 TB patients. Among them, 49,850 benefited from the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, while 1,96,520 were provided preventive treatments.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On