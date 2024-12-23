U.P. govt screens 27 lakh citizens in mission to end TB by 2025

In a push to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) from Uttar Pradesh by 2025, a massive statewide campaign has screened over 27 lakh citizens, the state government announced on Sunday. From December 7 to December 19, a total of 27,00,377 individuals were screened. (Sourced)

The campaign, slated to run until March 24, 2025, focuses on early detection, effective treatment, and rehabilitation of TB patients.

Special focus is being given to 15 high-prevalence districts, including Ayodhya, Sitapur, Barabanki, Deoria, Etawah, Amethi, and Siddharthnagar, a state government press release stated.

The initiative prioritises uncovering undiagnosed cases, reducing TB-related deaths through timely interventions, and reintegrating patients into society with widespread awareness and care, according to the government’s statement.

From December 7 to December 19, a total of 27,00,377 individuals were screened, with microscopy tests conducted for 35,451 people and NAAT tests performed for 26,642. These efforts led to the identification of 2,20,520 TB patients. Among them, 49,850 benefited from the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, while 1,96,520 were provided preventive treatments.