UP govt sets target for vaccinating 10 crore citizens in 3 months

Hours after the Uttar Pradesh government relaxed restrictions due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in all 75 districts of the state, it said in a release that it has set the target of vaccinating 10 crore people in the next three months.

As many as 797 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. On Monday, 2.85 lakh Covid-19 tests were done. The positivity rate of the state is 0.2%, while the recovery rate has gone up to 97.9%, according to the official data.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to increase the vaccination capacity in the state by three times and take it to 10 lakh doses per day in July in a bid to prevent the third wave of the pandemic. The CM also asked the officials concerned to prepare a district-wise strategy to meet the target of 10-lakh-doses a day in July.

"In spite of being the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh is setting new daily records in vaccination while states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh among others have ‘underutilized’ doses of Covid-19 vaccine that have been supplied to them," the release read.

Vaccination in Uttar Pradesh has been ramped up significantly after the immunisation drive ‘Mission June’ was launched. "The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the state exceeded 2.07 crore, with over 4.57 lakh doses being administered on Monday. Notably, the vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh has seen a remarkable jump, leaving other states far behind in the run," the release added.

"On June 7, around 32,81,402 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were given all over the country, of which 4,57,085 doses were administered in Uttar Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh holds the second rank with 3,82,224, followed by West Bengal, which administered 2,96,843 doses and Maharashtra with 2,91,592 doses," the release said.

CM Adityanath, while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to take back control of Covid-19 vaccination from the states and to provide free vaccines to all from June 21. “The Prime Minister has announced free vaccination for all age groups from 21st June. This effort of his is going to give further impetus to vaccination,” he said