U.P. govt staff told to declare assets by Jan 1 or forgo promotion

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed its employees to declare their movable and immovable assets on the Manav Sampada Portal by January 1.

Employees who fail to submit the details by the deadline will not be considered for promotion at the departmental selection committee meeting to be held from February 2025 onwards. The state government will also initiate disciplinary action against the defaulters.

In a letter to the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of departments, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said the portal will become functional from January 1. The heads of departments should ensure that officers and employees submit details of their assets by the deadline. Disobedience of the order will be considered adverse for defaulters and employees, he said.

The relaxation granted to employees of some departments earlier will continue till further orders, he said.

In another order, principal secretary, Appointment and Personnel, M Devraj sai, PCS (executive branch) officers will declare the details of their movable and immovable assets on the Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) by January 31. The state government will deny promotion to officers who fail to submit the details, he added.