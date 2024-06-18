 U.P. govt to boost state’s pottery industry to new heights - Hindustan Times
U.P. govt to boost state’s pottery industry to new heights

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 18, 2024 10:07 PM IST

Under the guidance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations are underway to significantly expand Khurja’s ceramic and pottery industry under the Khurja Master Plan 2031.

The efforts of the state government to enhance the traditional identity of districts into major industries through the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative are gaining momentum, according to a government spokesperson.

For Representation Only
For Representation Only (HT File)

A Ceramic Haat will be developed, benefiting approximately 400 units associated with this industry. Since the launch of the ODOP scheme, Khurja in Bulandshahr has achieved international recognition.

As a result, the state is exporting approximately $23 million worth of goods through the ceramic and pottery industry, with a significant contribution from Khurja’s ceramic and pottery sector.

It should be noted that the state government is prioritising rapid development in districts around the National Capital Region (NCR), with Khurja in focus under the Master Plan 2031. Officials have presented a detailed plan to CM Yogi to boost Khurja’s renowned pottery industry, known as the ‘Ceramic City’ for its domestic and global prominence.

The Yogi government aims to further advance the pottery and ceramic industry here. One of the reasons for this focus is Khurja’s strategic location: it is 129 kilometres from Delhi, 92 kilometres from Meerut, and just 33 kilometres from the under-construction Jewar International Airport.

Located strategically, Khurja is 129 kilometers from Delhi, 92 kilometers from Meerut, and only 33 kilometers from the upcoming Jewar International Airport. It boasts one of the country’s oldest pottery clusters with over 400 active small-scale units, directly employing about 25,000 people.

In addition to its strategic location, Khurja stands to benefit from infrastructure projects like the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor and FTWZ, which are expected to further boost the ceramic and pottery industry. CM Yogi has directed officials to focus on improving packaging quality, enhancing exports, and integrating innovations and technology into the sector to expand product display and availability under the ODOP scheme.

News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P. govt to boost state’s pottery industry to new heights
