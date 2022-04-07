UP govt to build 2.40 lakh toilets in next 100 days
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will build 2.40 lakh individual household toilets in the next 100 days and start executing the action plan on plastic waste management in rural areas, apart from setting up biogas units in selected villages in the next six months, people in the know of things said.
The panchayati raj department has chalked out an action plan for implementing various schemes in the next 100 days to six months, as directed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The department is expected to give a detailed presentation on the plan to the cabinet next month.
“UP was declared ODF in 2018 after all the families in rural areas were provided individual household toilets. But 2.40 lakh new houses have been built since and we have decided to build toilets for each of these houses, besides building 3499 community toilets in the next 100 days,” an official said, requesting anonymity.
He said a massive public awareness and training programme would be launched in 10,000 village panchayats under the ODF plus scheme in the next 100 days. An ODF plus village, according to him, is a village that sustains its open defecation free (ODF) status, ensures solid and liquid waste management and is visually clean.
“We will also ensure commencement of the online attendance system for the village panchayat functionaries like sanitary workers, panchayat assistants and panchayat secretaries within the next 100 days to ensure that they join their work on time every day,” he said.
The department aims to conduct and complete a family survey in rural areas in the next six months to find out how many members in each family benefited from government schemes and whether those left out could be covered under the schemes.
“Another important plan we have to implement in the next six months is to launch a programme for plastic waste management in villages to control the amount of plastic waste in the environment by adopting environment-friendly disposal solutions.
“Similarly, we will set up pollution-free biogas units in 39 districts on a pilot basis under the Centre’s Gobardhan scheme under which beneficiaries get financial assistance up to ₹50 lakh per plant for production of green fuel on the one hand and better management of cattle,” the official said.
The department will also prepare panels of 10 civil engineers each in all the development blocks. The private civil engineers will help the panchayats prepare their construction plans.
“There is also a plan to send competent village pradhans to other states to learn best practices there and implement them in their panchayats and also provide training to all village panchayat, kshetra panchayat and zila panchayat members in the next six months” he said, adding that a training centre being built in Balia would also be ready in the next months.
-
Chandigarh: Anti-encroachment drive at marble market stopped midway amid protest by shopkeepers
High drama was witnessed during an anti-encroachment drive at the marble market in Dhanas on Wednesday as UT administration officials faced stiff resistance from shopkeepers and local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party. The anti-encroachment drive, in the presence of large police force, started at around 9 am and more than 40 shops and godowns were demolished before the shopkeeper could intervene. Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood and other senior party leaders joined them.
-
Meghalaya govt to start discussions with Punjabi Lane residents on relocation
The Meghalaya government has decided to invite the residents of the state capital Shillong's Punjabi Lane area, which hit the headlines following group clashes in 2018, for a discussion next week on the relocation of the “illegal settlers” of the locality, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said on Tuesday. In October last year, the Meghalaya government took over the land of Punjabi Lane locality and decided that “illegal settlers” would be relocated from there.
-
2 yrs on, Chandigarh’s land pooling policy for villages hangs fire
With limited contiguous vacant land available in Chandigarh's villages and lots of constructions already having taken place outside the lal dora, the UT administration's attempts at bringing out a comprehensive land-pooling policy has hit a major roadblock. UT had initiated the process of formulating the policy a couple of years ago, but it still remains on the drawing board. The issue of haphazard constructions in villages has also plagued the formulation of the policy.
-
Kashi emerges from Covid blues, draws foreign tourists again
The tourism sector in Varanasi (Kashi) hopes for good days post Covid-19. This optimism comes from the fact that foreign tourists have booked around 25% rooms in guest houses along the Ganga. Besides, over 3000 foreigners have visited Varanasi in the last three months. Host of foreign dignitaries Before Covid-19, a number of foreign dignitaries visited Kashi. Post Covid-19, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba paid a daylong visit to Varanasi on April 3.
-
At ₹120.51, petrol reaches an all-time high in city
MUMBAI After yet another hike on Wednesday, a litre of petrol crossed the ₹120-mark and reached an all-time high of ₹120.51 in Mumbai. In Thane, the price hit ₹120.65 on Wednesday. Diesel was available for ₹104.77 in Mumbai and ₹104.90 in Thane. On Wednesday, Mumbai had the costliest petrol among metro cities, while diesel was costliest in Hyderabad at ₹105.49.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics