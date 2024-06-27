U.P. govt to integrate SDM, CDO offices with Jansunvai Samadhan Portal

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to integrate the offices of sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) and chief development officers (CDOs) with the Jansunvai Samadhan Portal (integrated grievance redressal system-IGRS) to effectively monitor public complaints across the state. UP Vidhan Sabha Building (File)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office has issued directives to all district magistrates to ensure timely and quality resolution of complaints and applications received by SDMs and CDOs. Special Secretary to the chief minister, Prathmesh Kumar, conveyed this in an order dated June 24, 2024.

“After careful consideration, it has been decided to implement the IGRS feeding system in SDM and CDO offices,” Kumar stated. “Some district offices lack a structured system for registering and addressing public complaints received daily on crucial matters. It is essential to register them on the IGRS portal for efficient resolution.”

Public complaints are submitted for resolution to various offices including the chief minister’s office, deputy chief minister’s office, DM’s office, police commissioner, senior superintendent of police (SSP), tehsil samadhan divas, thana samadhan divas, Union government’s grievance portal, and chief minister’s helpline. The IGRS is already operational in DMs’, police commissioners’, SSPs’, and SPs’ offices, facilitating monitored resolution of these complaints.