 U.P. govt to integrate SDM, CDO offices with Jansunvai Samadhan Portal - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P. govt to integrate SDM, CDO offices with Jansunvai Samadhan Portal

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 28, 2024 05:24 AM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office has issued directives to all district magistrates to ensure timely and quality resolution of complaints and applications received by SDMs and CDOs.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to integrate the offices of sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) and chief development officers (CDOs) with the Jansunvai Samadhan Portal (integrated grievance redressal system-IGRS) to effectively monitor public complaints across the state.

UP Vidhan Sabha Building (File)
UP Vidhan Sabha Building (File)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office has issued directives to all district magistrates to ensure timely and quality resolution of complaints and applications received by SDMs and CDOs. Special Secretary to the chief minister, Prathmesh Kumar, conveyed this in an order dated June 24, 2024.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“After careful consideration, it has been decided to implement the IGRS feeding system in SDM and CDO offices,” Kumar stated. “Some district offices lack a structured system for registering and addressing public complaints received daily on crucial matters. It is essential to register them on the IGRS portal for efficient resolution.”

Public complaints are submitted for resolution to various offices including the chief minister’s office, deputy chief minister’s office, DM’s office, police commissioner, senior superintendent of police (SSP), tehsil samadhan divas, thana samadhan divas, Union government’s grievance portal, and chief minister’s helpline. The IGRS is already operational in DMs’, police commissioners’, SSPs’, and SPs’ offices, facilitating monitored resolution of these complaints.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P. govt to integrate SDM, CDO offices with Jansunvai Samadhan Portal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On