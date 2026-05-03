Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target of planting 3.5 billion saplings in a single day this year as part of its statewide afforestation drive, according to an official statement. UP govt to plant 350 crore saplings in single day in statewide afforestation push; CM reviews preps

Reviewing preparations for the "Mega Plantation Campaign-2026" on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the initiative would be taken forward as a mass movement, emphasising that public participation is key to its success.

He also reiterated the slogan: "Plant trees, protect trees".

Adityanath directed that under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, at least five moringa saplings must be planted at every anganwadi centre, while students in schools and colleges should plant at least one sapling each.

He said large-scale plantation should be undertaken along both sides of the Ganga Expressway, with preparations underway to plant 43.5 million saplings along rivers and highways.

In Ayodhya, saplings of trees associated with the Ramayan will be planted, while forests and groves will also be developed in the names of martyrs and freedom fighters, according to the statement.

During the meeting, officials said between 2009 and 2016, 514.8 million saplings were planted in the state, while the figure rose to over 2.42 billion between 2017 and 2025.

In the same period, forest and tree cover increased by 338,000 acres, taking the state's green cover to 9.96 per cent od land area.

The chief minister set a target of increasing green cover to 15 per cent by 2030 and 20 per cent by 2047, directing all departments to prepare detailed action plans by May 30.

The state currently operates 1,935 departmental nurseries and has ensured the availability of more than five billion saplings. Additionally, 34 new nurseries have been established, with horticulture, sericulture and private nurseries also linked to the campaign.

Adityanath stressed that ensuring the survival of planted saplings remains the top priority.

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