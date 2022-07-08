U.P. has exceeded payment of dues by 55%: Cane development minister

The cane development minister, Laxmi Narain Chaudhary said that the state government exceeded the 100-day target of cane dues payments to farmers by 55%. He said: “In its first 100 days, the state government has paid ₹12,530 crore due to sugarcane farmers against the target of ₹8,000 crore. So we have overshot the target by 55%”.

Chaudhary said this at a press conference on Friday he held with his junior colleague, Sanjay Gangwar, the minister of state, the cane development.

Chaudhary said that the government paid ₹1,76,686 crore to farmers in five years which is a record payment in such a short duration of time. “All this has led to the increase in the income of cane farmers and brought prosperity to their lives. Payment of dues to cane farmers had been among the top priorities of the Yogi Adityanath-led government,” he said.

Talking about the second important target of his department for the first 100-days, Chaudhary said that the government will bring in a cane cultivation area survey policy for the cane crushing season 2022-23. The policy was introduced quite early in 100 days and the survey was accomplished well within time with transparency and efficiency. This will help cane supply further.

The cane development minister further said that there was a target of distribution of unique grower code (UGC) to 45 lakh cane growers. The department allotted UGC to all cane growers within the stipulated time. UGC will help in anomalies in cane purchase and wipe out middlemen and the cane mafia from the entire business. “UGC is a 14-digit unique identity code for cane farmers – just like the Aadhar number,” Chaudhary said.

Also, against the target of spraying one lakh hectares of cane area with liquid nano urea, a total of 1.10 lakh hectare area was saturated with nano urea. The increased use of nano urea would be environment friendly, self-reliant, and save foreign exchange by cutting import of conventional urea, said the minister.