U.P. has exceeded payment of dues by 55%: Cane development minister
The cane development minister, Laxmi Narain Chaudhary said that the state government exceeded the 100-day target of cane dues payments to farmers by 55%. He said: “In its first 100 days, the state government has paid ₹12,530 crore due to sugarcane farmers against the target of ₹8,000 crore. So we have overshot the target by 55%”.
Chaudhary said this at a press conference on Friday he held with his junior colleague, Sanjay Gangwar, the minister of state, the cane development.
Chaudhary said that the government paid ₹1,76,686 crore to farmers in five years which is a record payment in such a short duration of time. “All this has led to the increase in the income of cane farmers and brought prosperity to their lives. Payment of dues to cane farmers had been among the top priorities of the Yogi Adityanath-led government,” he said.
Talking about the second important target of his department for the first 100-days, Chaudhary said that the government will bring in a cane cultivation area survey policy for the cane crushing season 2022-23. The policy was introduced quite early in 100 days and the survey was accomplished well within time with transparency and efficiency. This will help cane supply further.
The cane development minister further said that there was a target of distribution of unique grower code (UGC) to 45 lakh cane growers. The department allotted UGC to all cane growers within the stipulated time. UGC will help in anomalies in cane purchase and wipe out middlemen and the cane mafia from the entire business. “UGC is a 14-digit unique identity code for cane farmers – just like the Aadhar number,” Chaudhary said.
Also, against the target of spraying one lakh hectares of cane area with liquid nano urea, a total of 1.10 lakh hectare area was saturated with nano urea. The increased use of nano urea would be environment friendly, self-reliant, and save foreign exchange by cutting import of conventional urea, said the minister.
Ludhiana | AirAsia India Ltd penalised for changing flight schedule
Air Asia India Limited has been directed to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to a flyer for the inconvenience caused by the change in the schedule of flights. There was a delay of 33 hours.
Droupadi Murmu invokes Atal Bihari Vajpayee, U.P’s heritage, Yogi Adityanath says party barriers falling
National Democratic Alliance presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu invoked Jana Sangh co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and referred to Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural heritage besides its contribution to the freedom struggle while seeking support for her campaign at a meeting of lawmakers of the BJP and its allies in Lucknow on Friday. Speaking at the same meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to all the lawmakers to support Murmu.
Alt News co-founder case: Custody of Zubair sought by Sitapur police put off
The six-day custody remand sought by Sitapur police of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, 33, in connection with the FIR lodged in Sitapur district, has been postponed. This follows the Supreme Court granting him a five-day conditional bail in the same matter. In all likelihood, Zubair will now be handed over to the Delhi police to aid in the investigation of an FIR lodged in Delhi, police officials said on Friday.
Agniveers from U.P.: Army to hold recruitment rallies in state from Aug 10
The stage is set for the recruitment of Agniveers from Uttar Pradesh into the Indian Army. The Bareilly region will be the first to witness a recruitment rally, starting from August 10 and going up to September 13. Public relations officer, Shantanu Pratap Singh, defence said Meerut will be next in line to witness a recruitment rally which will start from September 20 onwards. The rally will conclude on October 10.
Balrampur murder: HC Lucknow bench rejects bail plea of ex-MP Rizwan Zaheer
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected bail application of former MP from Balrampur district Rizwan Zaheer who was allegedly involved in murder of Rizwan Zaheer's political rival Firoz Ahmad alias Pappu in January this year. “The bail application is accordingly rejected,” the court said. Firoz Ahmad, former nagar panchayat chairman, Balrampur, was murdered on January 4, 2022 in Balrampur.
