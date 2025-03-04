U.P. has highest number of dolphins in country: Report

Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest 2,397 dolphins in the country, according to first ever comprehensive riverine dolphin report that PM Narendra Modi released on Monday at the 7th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife held at Gir, Gujarat, that he chaired. As per the first-ever riverine dolphin estimation conducted in the country, India has as many as 6,327 riverine dolphins. (For Representation)

Uttar Pradesh is followed by Bihar (2,220), West Bengal (815) and Assam (635) among the 8 states covered in the survey. As per the first-ever riverine dolphin estimation conducted in the country, India has as many as 6,327 riverine dolphins.

The estimation involved surveying 28 rivers across eight states, 3,150 man-days and covering over 8,500 kilometres. The U.P. government declared Ganga dolphin as state aquatic animal in October 17, 2023.

“Dolphins can be seen in the Ganga, Yamuna, Chambal, Ghaghra, Rapti and the Gerua rivers,” said a press statement issued by state government on Monday.