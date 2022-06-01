UP has seen major dip in unemployment rate: CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday stated that there was an appreciable decrease in unemployment rate in Uttar Pradesh.
“According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the unemployment rate, which was 18% in 2016, has come down to 2.9 % in April 2022,” he said at the U.P. BJP headquarters in Lucknow.
Adityanath’s remarks came as part of the launch of the series of events planned jointly by the ruling party and the government on completion of eight years of BJP rule. His statement on unemployment was significant as it came amid opposition criticism that BJP rule at the centre and in U.P led to loss of jobs and widespread unemployment.
Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev and BJP MLC Laxmanacharya were also present on the occasion.
The CM also said that his government was promoting entrepreneurship.
“In 2017, we came up with IT and Start-Up policy. We also earmarked a ₹1,000-crore fund to promote start-ups. As on date, there are 5,600 registered start-ups, 47 recognised incubators and centres of excellence have been set up in Lucknow and Kanpur,” Adityanath said.
He also said that when the first wave of Covid-19 started, the state didn’t even have a single RT-PCR testing laboratory. “Today, we have 209 RT-PCR labs, and the state today, has the capacity to carry out 4 lakh Covid tests daily. As many as 1.61 lakh beds are available in hospitals for treatment of Covid patients,” he added.
Adityanath also said that though the country got independence in 1947, it was only post 2014, that the common man started getting benefits of government schemes.
An estimated 2.42 crore farmers from U.P were benefitted when ₹4, 949.88 crore were transferred digitally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their accounts as April to July payout, said the CM.
“This included arrears ₹52.80 crore of the farmers too. Thus, so far, since the beginning of Garib Kalyan Sammelan a total of ₹47397.48 crore have been transferred to their accounts,” he said.
The PM had also digitally transferred ₹300 crore for 1.5 lakh self-help groups under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, another ₹15 crore to 11,000 BC Sakhi as honorarium and support fund. BC is an acronym for banking correspondent and ‘sakhi’ means women friends.
“UP is the only state that has provided banking facilities at the doorsteps of villagers. Now, banking at doorstep has become a buzzword and this is the change that PM Modi envisioned in 2014, when he coined the phrase, ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas.
