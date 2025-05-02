U.P. IAS cadre’s declining number at Centre a cause of concern, feel officers

Uttar Pradesh’s low representation in the state cadre IAS officers on deputation to the Centre has become a cause of concern in the corridors of power. There are only four IAS officers at secretary level with the Union government and the number may go down even further if the prevailing situation continues. UP IAS cadre once dominated the Centre and many cabinet secretaries were from the state. (For Representation)

Devesh Chaturvedi of 1989 batch posted as secretary, department of agriculture, Archana Agarwal of 1990 batch posted as member secretary, NCR Planning Board, New Delhi, Kamran Rizvi of 1991 batch posted as secretary heavy industry and Nivedita Shukla Verma of 1991 batch posted as secretary chemicals and fertilisers are the only officers posted there.

Uttar Pradesh has the largest IAS cadre in the country with authorised strength of around 620 officers. No officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre of 1992, 1993 and 1994 (barring additional secretary, ministry of social justice and empowerment, Amit Ghosh) is working at the Centre.

Some of the officers of these batches, who have served at the Centre earlier, either have not been empanelled or have not been relieved for deputation.

“Yes, there was a time when the representation of Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officers was very high at the Centre. This number has come down considerably and has become an issue of concern,” said former IAS officer VS Pandey.

An award of excellence given by the Union government’s ministries/agencies may also not qualify the officers and the number is coming down considerably.

Several officers say that a system of 360-degree appraisal introduced a few years ago in the process of empanelment of officers for holding senior level positions in the Union government may be responsible for the declining number of UP cadre officers at the Centre.

The 360-degree appraisal system involves multi-source feedback from various stakeholders who include seniors, peers and juniors. The empanelment process also takes into account the overall service record, vigilance status and suitability of the officers concerned.

“The 360-degree system is opaque and needs to be reviewed. A UP-cadre IAS officer was recently selected for the Prime Minister’s award and was also not found fit for empanelment for secretary level? If the number of officers going on deputation to the Centre continues to decline, there may be a point when no UP-cadre officers get empanelled,” said Alok Ranjan, former chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh.

There is also a growing concern about the denial of NOC to some of the officers willing to go to the Centre. There are officers who have not been relieved or have been denied NOC at the initial stage only.

“We don’t want to allow good officers to leave. We need them in Uttar Pradesh,” said a senior officer. Another major cause of concern is the delay in the promotion of IAS officers from principal secretary to additional chief secretary (ACS) level. Those aware of the development said 1995 batch of the IAS has got promoted as ACS in many other states.

In UP, the departmental promotion committee (DPC) has recommended promotion of the 1993 batch IAS to the ACS level. The state government, however, is yet to clear the move. UP IAS Association’s office bearers were not reachable for comments.