UP International Trade Show: Check dates, timing, ticket price, venue and more

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The five-day event will take place at India Expo Mart in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida. It is jointly organised by the UP Government and India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML). Foreign buyers throng at UP International Trade Show 2023 in a large number at India Exposition Mart on the very first day of the event. (X)

Venue:

India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Dates:

September 21-25

Timings:

Business hours- 11am to 3pm

Public hours- 3pm to 8pm

Tickets:

Tickets are free for both business visitors and the general public. However, online registration is required for business visitors.

Official website: https://www.upinternationaltradeshow.com/

In a pre-event briefing on Wednesday, Nand Gopal Nandi, the cabinet minister for industrial development and export promotion, announced that the CM has approved for this show to be held on the same dates every year.

“We’ve resolved to hold UPITS annually to bolster business activities within the state. Our ambitious goal is to propel Uttar Pradesh into a $1 trillion economy, and the UP International Trade Show 2023 represents a significant milestone in this journey,” the minister said.

Advisory for work-from-home (WFH)

Apart from the directions for schools and colleges to remain closed for physical classes during the first and second days of the UPITS, in anticipation of traffic congestion, an advisory has been issued for corporate offices to implement a work-from-home (WFH) policy during the event.