UP issues ‘red alert’ after India strikes Pak terror camps

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday declared ‘red alert’ in the state following ‘Operation Sindoor’ by the armed forces against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kuma said. Security personnel keep a vigil at the Taj Mahal complex, in Agra on Wednesday (PTI)

He said all state police field formations had been instructed to coordinate with defence units and strengthen the security of vital installations. “The state police are alert, equipped, and fully prepared to ensure the safety of every citizen,” he emphasised.

The top cop in the state also said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the police force to ensure the safety of citizens and enhanced security of vital installations. He said all districts, police commissionerates and police units had been issued directives in this regard. He said district control rooms would remain on high alert and ‘112’ vehicles would be deployed at strategic locations. He said senior officers had been asked to remain proactive and coordinate with district administrations, civil defence units, the army, the air force and other stakeholders.

He said war instructions to police would be briefed to all concerned by senior officers. Vigilance in the areas that border Nepal had been enhanced in coordination with all security agencies, he said.

He added that mock drills of internal security scheme needed to be rehearsed with proper briefing and debriefing. All police infrastructure including police lines, offices and depots needed to be secured and resource audit to be done, he stressed.

Kumar said the directives had been issued to enhance access controls at important infrastructure and installations and maintain coordination with the agencies and units concerned by senior police officers. He said the officials concerned have been asked to ensure the smooth movement of trains and of army convoys on highways. ATF fuel movement for the air force must be facilitated in coordination with army and air force officers, he added.

The DGP said communally sensitive districts would be on higher alert and deployment has been directed on sensitive hot spots. He said major oil pipelines, communication lines (towers, optical fiber cable lines), water supply lines and storage, electricity sub stations, thermal power plants needed to be protected. He said intelligence collection and protection of notified prohibited places from enemy sabotage and information leak must be ensured.