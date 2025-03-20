U.P. launches drive to tag cattle with radium strips

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday launched a drive to tag cattle in villages abutting highways with radium strips. The campaign aims to bring down the number of accidents involving cattle on highways and other key roads. Animal husbandry minister Dharampal Singh formally inaugurated the radium strip distribution programme at Qazi Khera in the state capital’s Gosainganj block (Sourced)

Animal husbandry minister Dharampal Singh formally inaugurated the radium strip distribution programme at Qazi Khera in the state capital’s Gosainganj block. The programme, which will now be implemented in all villages near highways, will target cattle owned by farmers.

The initiative was initially mooted after transport commissioner Chandrabhushan Singh urged additional chief secretary of animal husbandry to tag fluorescent tapes on stray animals to reduce road accidents. After this, the process of tagging animals with fluorescent tapes around their necks began. This was reported by HT in a piece titled “Fluorescent reflective tapes on stray animals to put brakes on road accidents in U.P”

Also, the minister announced the establishment of a cattle conservation center in Qazi Khera, with an investment of ₹1.80 crore.

District magistrates have been asked to arrange the budget for the campaign from the ‘Gau Sanrakshan and Samvardhan Kosh’ funds. Stating that each radium strip would cost the government ₹30, the minister assured that there was no shortage of funds for the campaign. “The initiative requires widespread participation and support,” he stated.

The animal husbandry department will implement the campaign in collaboration with rural development, urban development, revenue, panchayati raj, and home departments.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath talk about doubling farmers’ income, they are not only referring to the income from crop farming but also animal husbandry. Efforts are underway to establish cattle farming as a viable business, which will include special grants for the import of high-quality cows. Farmers will also be provided with loans for animal farming,” he noted.

11.8 lakh stray cattle in state: Census

According to the 20th livestock census, the state has 11,84,494 stray cattle. Currently, there are 6,743 temporary cattle shelters, 372 large-scale cattle conservation centres, 306 cow shelters, and 293 Kanha Goshala centres in the state. Under a government scheme, 1,05,139 beneficiaries have received 1,62,625 stray cattle so far. The state government is spending approximately ₹7 crore daily for the maintenance and nourishment of these cattle.