UP man 'celebrates' Diwali by shooting guns with his family, arrested

At a time of the year when most people are busy celebrating festivals with their families, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut decided to do things a little differently - he made everyone in his family fire a double barrel gun days after Diwali. According to LiveHindustan, Anuj Bawa, a resident of the district's Jai Bhim Nagar, shared a video of himself firing from the roof-top of his home on Wednesday. The video was shared as a WhatsApp status update.

In the video, he can be seen firing several rounds of a double-barreled gun and making his sister, brother, and mother do the same. He is also seen teaching his mother to fire the gun and is seen firing the gun with no fear of police or legal repercussions.

The video quickly went viral and prompted police to launch an investigation and arrest him.

They then started looking for other young people who might be in possession of a double-barreled gun and all were told to file a report to cancel their arms licenses.

A similar incident happened on Diwali - two men from Punjab's Mohali began firing in the air outside their house using personal weapons. The incident led to panic in the area and police have booked both under Section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

