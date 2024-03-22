U.P. man freed from Meghalaya abductors; family meets, thanks CM

Lucknow resident Akhilesh Singh Chauhan, 49, who was kidnapped in Meghalaya where he worked as a mechanic and supervisor in a construction company in South Garo Hills early on Wednesday, has been freed safely. Lucknow resident Akhilesh Singh Chauhan’s wife Sheela Singh Chauhan and son Suraj Chauhan met CM Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on March 22. (Sourced)

Following this, Akhilesh’s wife Sheela Singh Chauhan and son Suraj Chauhan met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Friday and expressed gratitude.

Akhilesh Singh Chauhan is a resident of Beniganj area of Kursi Road in Lucknow. His kidnappers had allegedly demanded ₹50 lakh ransom for his safe release.

Taking note of the incident, U.P. chief minister on Thursday spoke to his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma over the phone in this regard and sought his intervention for Chauhan’s safe release, said a government spokesperson.

After CM Yogi’s promptness, the Meghalaya police swung into action and recovered Chauhan safely from the jungle of South Garo Hills (Baghmara) district and also arrested two kidnappers.