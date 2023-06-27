UP IAS officer denies reports of ordering cops to search her ‘missing’ pet

Senior IAS officer Selvakumari Jayarajan on Tuesday dismissed reports which claimed that she ordered police officials to conduct a search operation to find her missing pet dog - a Siberian Husky. Taking to Twitter, the IAS officer said, “There are some stories going on about my lost dog. This is what happened. My dog had accidentally slipped out of the house as the gate was open and got lost. Some kind-hearted Meerut citizens found her roaming outside on the road and took her in. She was well taken care of by them", she tweeted. A Siberian husky(AFP)

“They were also searching for owner in nearby area where she got lost. They found that my dog was missing and brought her back soon after. All this took place in less than a day. Due to kindness of the people of Meerut who watch out for each other and by blessings of Mahadev she is safe with me. Humble thanks to amazing kind hearted people of Meerut,” the Commissioner tweeted.

Earlier, media reports including India Today had claimed that the IAS officer Selvakumari Jayarajan had ordered UP police to conduct an extensive search operation after her pet dog, a Siberian Husky was "stolen." Reports said that the police personnel “searched more than 500 houses with the help of the pet's photos and showed them to hundreds of people."

"Not only did the police comb through CCTV installed in the vicinity but also checked around 500 residences in a span of 36 hours. The search for the dog continued from Sunday night till Monday evening,” another report by Indiatimes website stated.

