UP min initiates action against his private secy after woman complains of ‘obscene gestures’

LUCKNOW The police on Thursday arrested the private secretary of Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun for allegedly molesting a woman employee posted in the social welfare department. The accused, Jai Kishan Singh, was booked under Section 74 of the BNS (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), based on the victim’s complaint, said assistant commissioner of police (Gomti Nagar) BN Singh, adding that appropriate legal action will follow. The accused was booked under Section 74 of the BNS, based on the victim’s complain (Pic for representation)

According to the staff at the social welfare department, the minister personally called the police to his office after hearing the woman’s complaint, prompting an official inquiry into the matter.

The minister also informed about the same in his tweet, stating: “The Yogi Adityanath government is very strict towards sexual harassment of women. Today, taking seriously the complaint of a female employee in my office, I informed the police for immediate action and now the police are investigating this matter.”

He added: “Sensitisation workshops will be organised under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, at all workplaces of the social welfare department across the state or the premises (schools, old age homes, etc) where officers/employees of the department are working. We have to ensure a safe and respectful environment at every workplace.”

Asim Arun is UP minister of state (independent charge) social welfare, scheduled caste and tribal welfare.

The alleged incident occurred at the department’s headquarters, Bhagidari Bhawan (a government office) in Lucknow. The woman approached the minister in an emotionally distraught state, alleging that Singh had been making obscene gestures and harassing her for a long time. She broke down in tears while recounting her ordeal, following which the minister assured her of justice and took prompt steps.

A police team arrived shortly afterwards, and the woman filed a written complaint in the minister’s presence. SHO (Gomti Nagar) Brijesh Chandra Tiwari confirmed that the matter is under investigation. “A transparent investigation is underway and appropriate action will follow based on evidence,” he added.

According to sources, around 3:30pm, minister Arun arrived at the office and questioned Jai Kishan Singh about the allegations. As Singh reportedly tried to deflect the issue, the minister immediately called the police to the premises.

The accused, a review officer, is a native of Bamrauli in Prayagraj and currently resides with his family in Lucknow’s Vikrant Khand.