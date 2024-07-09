UP minister’s remark on prices of pulses sparks row

Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi’s remark about the prices of pulses in the state sparked a controversy with some political parties quick to criticise the minister. Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi (HT File Photo)

While replying to a question in a press conference here on Tuesday, the minister claimed, “Nowhere in the market are the prices of pulses above ₹100 per kg.” As if it were not enough, the minister started chuckling with his junior minister Baldev Singh joining when asked to share where in the state pulses could be bought at this price.

The video of his reply went viral on social media with users raising questions that the agriculture minister was not aware of the actual prices.

The UP Congress in a post on X wrote in Hindi, “Lok Sabha natijon ne in logon ko atei teil ka bhao to bata diya. Agle Vidhan Sabha chunao ke natijei inko dal ka bhao bhi batadenge”.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Lalji Verma also condemned the minister’s remark in a post on the X, claiming that Arhar was selling for ₹200-250 per kg.