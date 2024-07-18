UP Monsoon session from July 29, likely to be stormy

LUCKNOW The monsoon session of the UP legislature is set to begin on July 29. The proceedings are likely to be stormy as this will be the first session of the legislature after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the ruling party and the Opposition coming face to face in the house amid rumblings in the BJP’s state unit, said those aware of the developments in UP. Both the government and opposition have begun preparations for the by-election to 10 assembly seats in the coming months. (File Photo)

The state government has decided to hold a brief monsoon session to carry out pending legislative business, they said.

“The state cabinet (by circulation) has decided to hold the Monsoon session from July 29,” said a minister.

Though BJP leaders may attempt to put up a united front in the house, the focus will be on deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya amid the “sarkar versus sangathan” (government versus organisation) rift in the BJP.

An aggressive Opposition is likely to use the opportunity to target the BJP government during the session. Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, who has resigned as MLA following his election to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj, has already given indications in this regard. He has set the tone and tenor for the Opposition’s likely aggressive agenda on social media.

“Monsoon Offer, bring a hundred, form the government!” stated Yadav in a post on X (formerly twitter) in Hindi. “This is clear from the unfolding developments that the BJP government has ceased to function in Uttar Pradesh. The statements of BJP leaders speak on the situation in the BJP. If 100 dissatisfied MLAs part ways, the Samajwadi Party will ensure formation of their government,” said SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

“SP chief is confused. This reflects their ego. Whenever the Samajwadi Party gains a few seats, its leaders begin behaving in this fashion. Anti-defection law is in force. So, such a statement is ridiculous,” said Vijay Pathak, MLC and Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president.

“The BJP government has failed on all fronts and the people have distanced from the party. The prevailing situation in the BJP reflects this,” said UP Congress Committee president Ajay Rai.

As Akhilesh Yadav has ceased to be Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly, he will have to find a replacement and appoint another Samajwadi Party leader to work as the LoP in the house.

Besides the floods that have affected several districts of UP, the opposition has given indications about raising issues of people’s concern like rising inflation. Both the government and opposition have begun preparations for the by-election to 10 assembly seats in the coming months. The bypoll outcome may prove to be an acid test for the BJP and the opposition alike.

It may be mentioned that the state legislature’s budget session was adjourned sine die on February 10. So, the state government is constitutionally bound to convene the state legislature’s session before August 10. “We don’t have much pending business for the state legislature. So, the Monsoon session will be short,” said a senior minister.