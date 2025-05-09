U.P. no longer a barrier in development, but growth engine of India: Yogi

As a World Bank (WB) team led by its president Ajay Banga arrived on a day’s visit here on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government used the opportunity to launch two of its initiatives -- ‘UP AGREES’ and ‘AI Pragya’. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that with the WB expertise, U.P. would become a trillion-dollar economy in the next three years. CM Yogi Adityanath with World Bank president Ajay Banga at his official residence in Lucknow on Friday. (HT photo)

Yogi, who has set the target of making U.P. a trillion-dollar economy by 2029, held a meeting with Banga and his team at his official residence here, said that the world’s perception about Uttar Pradesh had changed and that the state was no more seen as a barrier in development, but considered the growth engine of India. Thanking the team, Yogi said that the state government was seeking support from the World Bank for the ‘UP AGREES’ programme to enhance agricultural productivity in eastern U.P.

“The agriculture productivity in the western part of Uttar Pradesh is much higher than in that in the eastern part. To increase productivity in eastern U.P. as well, we have sought help from the World Bank in the ‘UP AGREES’ (Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Development and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening) programme,” Yogi said, adding the initiative aims at revolutionising agriculture across 28 districts in the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions by enhancing productivity and promoting advanced, technology-based farming.

Eastern U.P’s 21 districts to be covered under the programme include Shravasti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Sant Ravidas Nagar. Bundelkhand’s districts include Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Lalitpur, and Chitrakoot.

Yogi said the World Bank had consistently played a vital role in areas such as environmental protection, tourism promotion, and infrastructure development in the state.

“Today marks a significant milestone,” he said, adding that U.P. was stepping into a new era of innovation in agriculture and artificial intelligence.

Yogi said that ‘UP AGREES’ includes a ₹2,737 crore loan from the World Bank for a period of six years. The project will directly benefit farmers, farmer organisations, fishers, and farm-based MSMEs.

The chief minister said that the state government would contribute ₹1,166 crore, while the loan would have to be repaid over 35 years with an interest rate of just 1.23 per cent. He added that the programme was expected to benefit 10 lakh farmers, with 30% participation from women. Additionally, 10,000 women producer groups will be linked to the project. The plan also includes sending 500 farmers abroad for exposure to the best farming technologies, which will help strengthen small farmers and reduce regional disparities, Yogi said.

About the ‘AI Pragya’ programme, the chief minister said that it was aimed at building a robust artificial intelligence (AI) talent base by training 10 lakh youths across Uttar Pradesh and equipping them with the digital skills necessary to thrive in emerging technology sectors. He said the programme would provide certification in key domains like AI, machine learning, data analytics and cybersecurity, paving the way for increased employment opportunities and a thriving startup ecosystem in the state.

Yogi said the initiative would be implemented with the support of various state departments, including education, health, agriculture, rural development, revenue, and secretariat administration. ‘AI Pragya’ would not only unlock new job avenues for youth but also enhance technological efficiency in core sectors such as government services, farming, education, and healthcare, he added.

The chief minister pointed out that as part of the programme, global tech giants, including Microsoft, Intel, HCL, Wadhwani Foundation, Amazon, Google, and 1M1B, would collaborate with the state government to launch upskilling initiatives across the state. He also spoke about the launch of a new mission to ensure nutritional meals for young children in the state.

Yogi said the upcoming ‘CM Poshan Mission’ would cover children in the age group of six months to six years. Voluntary organisations would also be involved in this effort, he said.

The chief minister said that a special team from Uttar Pradesh would be sent to Indonesia to study a similar nutrition scheme already running there, and would explore how it could be adapted for the state.