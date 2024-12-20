UP official’s vehicle drags motorcyclist’s body for 30km, says he didn’t know

BAHRAICH: A 35-year-old motorcyclist was dragged for nearly 30km by a government vehicle after an accident on the Nanpara-Bahraich road in Bahraich district on Thursday evening, prompting the district authorities to recommend the suspension of the naib tehsildar who was in the car. Ramgaon station officer Alok Singh said the police station received information about an accident near ITI on the Bahraich-Nanpara highway on Thursday evening (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The mutilated body was spotted under the car when the vehicle reached its destination, the tehsil office at Nanpara 30km from the accident site, and the driver was reversing the car.

Police said the sequence of events that led the body to get entangled under the car were still unclear.

Bahriach district magistrate Monika Rani said the vehicle was assigned to the tehsildar but was being used by the naib tehsildar Shailesh Kumar Awasthi for official work. “It came to notice that a dead body came dragged with the vehicle to the tehsil,” she said, adding that the official’s suspension had been recommended for negligence.

Ramgaon station officer Alok Singh said the police station received information about an accident near ITI on the Bahraich-Nanpara highway on Thursday evening. But when the police reached the spot, they could only find a motorcycle and a person’s shoes. The police team noticed some marks on the road to indicate that a body may be stuck under the vehicle. Other police stations in the area were sounded out about the incident.

Nanpara station officer Daddan Singh said they received information about the dead body under the vehicle at Nanpara tehsil and have sent it for autopsy. The body was mutilated.

Alok Singh said the deceased was identified as Narendra Kumar Haldar (35), a resident of Krishna Nagar Colony in the Payagpur police station area. He was on his way home after dropping his niece at Gola Gokarnanath in the neighbouring district of Lakhimpur Kheri. But he met with an accident near Chaupal Sagar in the area under Ram village police station, allegedly with the naib tehsildar’s vehicle.

The official and his driver told the police that they were not aware of the body entangled under the car.

Singh said investigators were scrutinising the CCTV footage of a toll plaza and other spots.

A first information report has been filed against the driver on a complaint made by the father of the victim.