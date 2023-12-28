U.P. on top in meeting maximum power demand in country

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to meet the highest demand for electricity, according to information provided by Union power minister RK Singh in response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha. The state’s energy and urban development minister AK Sharma shared this accomplishment on social media. (For Representation)

In the period from April 2023 to November 2023, Uttar Pradesh achieved the highest supply of 28,284 MW securing the top position in the country.

The state’s energy and urban development minister AK Sharma shared this accomplishment on social media here on Thursday, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Uttar Pradesh surpassed Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan to claim the top spot, demonstrating a remarkable increase in electricity supply,” Sharma said highlighting the state’s commitment to providing even better electricity with new production capacity.

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma said the demand in 2024-25 might cross 30,000 MW. “The energy corporations need to upgrade their distribution and transmission systems in advance to avoid any repeat of the grim situation that consumers faced during last summer despite meeting record demand,” he said.