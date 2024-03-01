U.P. organises first transgender literary, cultural festival

The first transgender cultural and literary festival, organised by the social welfare department in Uttar Pradesh, took place at the Bhagidari Bhawan, on Friday. Social welfare minister Asim Arun speaking at the Transgender Sahityik Evam Sanskritik Samaroh (HT Photo)

The ‘Transgender Sahityik Evam Sanskritik Samaroh’ 2024 was a day-long affair, with literary discussions, dance and music performances and more, conducted by the SWD in collaboration with NGO partner Suramya Foundation.

The event was transformed into a platform for the exchange of knowledge on the transgender community, and the literature that came from the community. Transgender icons like filmmakers and social activists were present to share their struggles in their own fields.

The chief guest at the event was Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from the Kinnar community, who is an activist for transgender rights, an established actor and Bharatnatyam dancer in Mumbai. Along with Tripathi, the minister for social welfare Asim Arun was also present as an eminent guest and inaugurated the event.

In his address, Arun spoke of the importance of having such events highlighting the talents existing in the transgender community of Lucknow.

“Our effort is to ensure that the transgender community receives a respectful place in society and by coming into the mainstream, they can play their role in their own and the country’s development,” he said.

During the programme, several speakers also addressed the matter of availing transgender identity cards, the risky and unmonitored process of sex reassignment surgeries, and other topics pertinent to the social discriminations faced by the community in society.

Significant figures from the transgender community, including vice-chairman of Uttar Pradesh Transgender Welfare Board Sonam Chishti, Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri, Priyanka Raghuvanshi, Aryan Pasha, Devika Devendra S Mangalamukhi, and other members of the Transgender Welfare Board, as well as other officials from the Samaj Kalyan Vibhag - principal secretary of social welfare Dr Hariom, director of social welfare Kumar Prashant, were present.

Ramp walk with ‘Pride’

Discussions of great social importance were accompanied by a number of cultural performances including dance, music, and poetry. However, the mini fashion show earned the loudest applause.

Models from the transgender community of the city walked the ramp decked up in attire created by fashion students from Amity College. Donning Indo-fusion attire, the models took the ramp with confidence, flourishing in their looks and clothes.