U.P. plans extensive industrial corridors, expressways with 7,000 crore fund allocation

The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to develop industrial corridors along with the five new expressways across the state. A fund of ₹7,000 crore has been allocated for the development of these corridors. For representation only (HT File Photo)

As per the plan, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is set to establish industrial centres along five expressways, which include the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway, and Ganga Expressway. This move comes after chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, leading to the identification of sites for industrial centre development by UPEIDA.

On Saturday, UPEIDA presented details of the industrial corridors along these five expressways in a high-level meeting. In the meeting, 11 sites were selected for the development of industrial corridors along the Ganga Expressway, connecting 12 districts with a total area of 1522 hectares. The estimated expenditure on this project is around ₹2300 crore.

Similarly, six sites have been identified along the Bundelkhand Expressway, connecting seven districts. The proposed area for this is 1884 hectares, with an estimated expenditure of more than ₹1500 crore.

Additionally, five sites have been selected in ten districts connected to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The total area for this is 532 hectares, and the estimated expenditure for its development is around ₹650 crore. Meanwhile, five places have been identified for the industrial corridor on the Purvanchal Expressway, connecting nine districts, with a proposed area of 1586 hectares and an estimated expenditure likely to be ₹2300 crore.

While two sites have been selected in four districts on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, with a total area of 345 hectares and an estimated expenditure of ₹320 crore. In total, more than 30 sites have been identified along these five expressways, with a total area exceeding 5800 hectares.

