UP Police Constable exam: 800 aspirants given early access to question papers; mastermind arrested

One of the two men who masterminded the U.P. Police constable exam question paper leak, was arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar by UP Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday evening, said senior police officials here. Rajiv Nayan Mishra was arrested from Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday evening, police officials said. (Sourced)

In his interrogation that followed, Rajiv Nayan Mishra, 32, revealed that around 800 aspirants were given early access to the question papers so that they could practice the solutions, at two resorts in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa and Haryana’s Gurugram, the officials said.

Around 300 aspirants at Shiv Maha Shakti Resort in Rewa and 500 more at Nature Valley Resort at Manesar in Gurugram had access to the question papers around 24 hours before the examination was scheduled on February 17 and 18.

While the owner of the Haryana resort, Satish Dhankad was arrested from his hideout on March 21, the investigation of the Rewa resort owner’s involvement in the case was going on, the officials added.

In a press note shared with media, UP Police additional director general (ADG) (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said Mishra, who hails from Amora village under Meja police station of Prayagraj, was hiding in Bhopal. Mishra, however, was arrested at Pari Chowk in Gautam Buddh Nagar in connection with a case related to the police recruitment question paper leak registered at Kankarkheda police station of Meerut on February 16.

The ADG added that Mishra was also involved in the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam in Gwalior. He was previously arrested in Kaushambi in connection with the UP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) question paper leak case of 2021.

Besides, Mishra is also said to have been involved in the question paper leak of the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer exam conducted by the UPPSC on February 11 earlier this year.

“Now, only one more key person in the case, Ravi Attri is yet to be arrested,” said a senior STF official.

So far, 400 people have been arrested in connection with 178 FIRs lodged in 41 districts of U.P. regarding the constable exam paper leak.