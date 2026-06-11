UP Police constable recruitment exam: Mammoth exercise ends with over 21.9 lakh candidates appearing over 3 days

The Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination concluded on Wednesday with a cumulative attendance of 75.94%, as more than 21.92 lakh candidates appeared for the written test conducted at 1,183 centres across all 75 districts of the state. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The three-day examination, held in two shifts from June 8 to June 10 for recruitment to 32,679 constable civil police and equivalent posts, was completed peacefully under extensive security, biometric verification and anti-cheating arrangements, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB).

While the examination passed off without any major disruption, authorities continued to detect cases involving alleged impersonation, forged identity documents, electronic gadgets and the circulation of misleading content on social media.

On the final day, a candidate identified as Ankit Kumar was booked in Gautam Buddh Nagar after an e-KYC mismatch allegedly revealed that he had appeared for the examination using a forged Aadhaar card. A criminal case was registered at Dadri police station and further legal action initiated.

In Aligarh, another candidate was arrested after he allegedly appeared in the examination under a different candidate’s name using forged identity documents. Police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations Act, 2024.

Authorities also initiated action against a candidate in Kanpur Nagar after verification allegedly revealed that he had used forged documents to gain entry to the examination centre. Officials said legal proceedings are underway.

The latest cases add to a series of violations reported during the three-day examination. On Tuesday, police arrested alleged impersonators in Aligarh and Muzaffarnagar, while candidates in Hardoi and Kanpur were caught in separate cases involving prohibited electronic devices and suspected attempts to gain unfair advantage during the examination.

The recruitment board also intensified its crackdown on misinformation campaigns linked to the examination.

On Wednesday, multiple FIRs were registered at Hussainganj police station in Lucknow against operators of YouTube and Instagram accounts accused of uploading misleading and factually incorrect videos related to the recruitment process.

The action followed earlier cases, including the arrest of an individual in Azamgarh for allegedly posting misleading content about the examination on social media.

According to the UPPRPB, a total of 12 criminal cases connected to the recruitment examination have been registered so far, leading to the arrest of nine people.

Officials said examination centres and digital platforms were monitored round the clock throughout the recruitment process to safeguard the integrity of the examination.

TAKING THE TEST

Board officials said 21,92,236 of the 28,86,798 registered candidates appeared for the examination. Of the total applicants, 19,62,561 were men and 9,24,237 were women.

The final attendance figure reflected a steady participation trend during the examination period. On the second day alone, authorities had recorded an attendance of 76.10%, with more than 7.32 lakh candidates taking the test.