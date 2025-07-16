U.P. Police driving people to suicide, alleges Akhilesh

Blaming the Uttar Pradesh Police for driving people to suicide, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that harassment by the force has led to loss of lives across the state. He also alleged that ever since the BJP government has come to power, the police have been accused of being involved in fake encounters, extortion and loot. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo)

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the SP chief said, “Injustice, atrocities, and corruption are increasing under the BJP government. The police have been made autocratic. The poor are being denied justice and are being pushed to the brink. Many are forced to take their own lives due to police harassment and the lack of a fair system.”

“The BJP government is using the police for political gains -- from getting fake voting done in its favour by scaring the voters to filing false cases against the opponents. Is this conduct of the police not against the Police Service Rules?” asked Akhilesh.

“In Farrukhabad, a youth who was released from the police station died by suicide, alleging that the policemen demanded ₹50,000 for his release. Recently, 11 policemen were suspended in Kanpur for looting a cattle trader. Today, U.P. tops the country in cases of deaths in police custody,” Akhilesh alleged.

He also alleged that the lives of many “innocent people” were destroyed in the name of “fake and half encounters”, blaming the BJP government for pushing the state backwards.

“The Samajwadi Party government had taken significant steps to reform policing. We built the best police headquarters in the country in Lucknow and launched the world-class Dial 100 service, which helped victims access justice without even visiting the police station. But the BJP has damaged the image of law and order by replacing it with 112,” Yadav added.