UP police exam scam: Lucknow police arrest wanted man

The Hussainganj police, in coordination with the Central Surveillance Team, arrested a wanted man involved in cheating and extorting money during the UP Police Constable Civil examination. Harish Kumar Bhagat, 21, who carried a reward of ₹25,000 for his arrest, was taken into custody from his residence in C-5, New Sainik Colony, Bhopal, on October 9, a police department release read on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A police official said that Bhagat had been absconding since a case was registered against him on August 22, 2024, in an FIR at Hussainganj Police Station. The FIR charges him under sections 318(4)/112/336(3)/340(2) BNS, 11(7)/13(5) of the UP Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance 2024, and 66 DIT Act.

According to the police, he misused technical equipment and created fake groups, accounts, bank details, and QR codes to extort money from candidates by promising access to leaked examination papers, tarnishing the credibility of the UP government.

The official said that police officers had faced multiple challenges in locating Bhagat, as he frequently switched off his phone and did not reside at his listed address. The announcement of a ₹25,000 reward by the deputy commissioner of police, Central, played a key role in his arrest.

Bhagat is now undergoing legal proceedings and will be presented before the court, while police seek information regarding his criminal history from other districts.