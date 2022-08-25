UP police going tough on drugs, liquor mafia and gangs
Prashant Kumar, additional director general (ADG), law and order, said that 6,006 cases were registered in this connection between January and July 2022 and 6,692 accused were arrested during the same period.
The UP police has effectively curbed the activities of liquor and drugs mafia by seizing huge quantities of English and country-made liquor, as well as a large quantity of drugs and narcotics substances this year.
Prashant Kumar, additional director general (ADG), law and order, said that the state police had seized nearly 42,900 kilograms of ganja (marijuana), 610 kilograms of charas, 144 kilograms of opium, 13 kilograms of heroin and morphine each, 79 kilograms of smack, 3,333 kilograms of doda, 200 grams of cocaine and 14 kilograms of synthetic narcotics and psychotropic substances from different parts of the state between January and July 2022. Besides, the UP Special Task Force has seized around 549 kilograms of ganja, two kilograms of opium, 210 grams of morphine, after the arrest of 12 accused in this connection, in the month of August so far.
Similarly, the state police had seized over 3.32 lakh litres of English liquor, over 11.48 lakh litres of illicit country-made liquor and over 23 lakh kilograms of raw material used in manufacturing of country liquor, the ADG said. The police also unearthed 3,781 manufacturing units of illicit liquor across the state between January and July 2022, he said.
According to him, 50,615 cases were registered and 50,094 people were arrested in this connection during the same period.
“During the same period between January and June this year, the state police have listed several liquor and drugs mafia and registered as many as 4,917 cases against them. Similarly, 617 such mafia and gang leaders were arrested and the National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against 10 such criminals, Gangsters Act against 473 people and Goonda Act against 254 people and history sheets were opened of 302 such criminals. Besides, property worth ₹ 341 crore of such mafia was attached in 226 cases related to it,” the ADG said.
Kumar further added that similarly the action was taken against bovine and cattle smugglers during the same period, where 2,733 cases were registered and 348 people were arrested in this connection. He said the NSA was imposed against 16 such criminals, Gangsters Act against 312 people and Goonda Act against 157 such people as well as history sheets were opened of 213 criminals. He said property worth ₹ 30.13 crore of such criminals was attached in 103 cases related to it.
Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years
The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years. Participating in a debate on infrastructure projects in the assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also set a three-month deadline to float tenders for Dharavi redevelopment. Fadnavis said that the financial capital has 1,900 km of concrete roads while 1,200 km of roads are made of asphalt.
NRI woman’s teen caretaker steals diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore
Mumbai: A 19-year-old caretaker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore from a plush jewellery showroom in Andheri West on Tuesday evening. The police are probing whether the employers of the a 77-year-old woman and her 47-year-old son, caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya, who is partially paralysed, are involved in the crime. Both the employers are British nationals and present with the caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya at the jewellery shop.
LU students stage protest against police
Lucknow Students locked the administrative block of Lucknow University Second Campus, Jankipuram and staged a demonstration against Lucknow Police on Wednesday. They alleged that the police unnecessarily troubled them. The university students alleged that police were now threatening to register FIR against them. DCP North Qasim Abidi said the students were asked to share details about cases that they said were fake. He said they had been assured the matter would be looked into.
AU to launch foundation course in Urdu for students of other languages
In an initiative to allow students studying Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian at Allahabad University to study Urdu, the department of Urdu at AU is gearing up to introduce a new foundation course as part of a four-year BA (Urdu) course. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the four-year undergraduate course will start from the academic session 2023-24 in AU.
Man arrested for duping over 400 in insurance fraud
Gurugram: The police on Tuesday arrested a member of an insurance fraud gang that has allegedly duped about 440 people across the country, including some from Gurugram and Delhi. The suspect, Rahul Kumar, 26, was arrested from Neb Sarai in Delhi's Saket and confessed that he and his associates were active from the last two and half years and operated from Delhi, the police said.
