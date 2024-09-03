UP Police have rebranded state’s image by enforcing rule of law: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Uttar Pradesh police force has transformed the image of the state by implementing rule of law. UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the passing out parade ceremony of 74 deputy superintendents of police at Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy in Moradabad. (Sourced)

Speaking at the passing out parade ceremony of 74 deputy superintendents of police at Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy in Moradabad, Yogi said, “The newly appointed officers in the Uttar Pradesh police force, recognised as the world’s largest civil police force, must embrace smart policing in line with PM Modi’s vision.”

“We have to move towards smart policing, which is tech-savvy, trendy, strict but also sensitive, modern and mobile, alert but equally accountable towards its work, reliable as well as responsive,” the CM added.

He expressed satisfaction over the appointment of 18 women as deputy superintendents of police, noting that with the recruitment of 1.60 lakh personnel in the police force over the past seven years, there has been a significant increase in the human resources available to the force.

“We have also achieved considerable success in tripling the capacity of police training,” he said. During the training, the 74 DSPs received specialised instruction in law, human disorder, cybercrime, language, and three new laws.

The CM emphasised the adage often associated with the police force: “The more you sweat in training, the less blood is shed in the field”. “Congratulations on joining the ranks of the world’s largest police force—this is a remarkable accomplishment!,” he said.

“The law is offering us continuous and clear direction for future reforms. Shifting from traditional methods of investigation and punishment to modern forensic technology and evidence is not only more effective for delivering justice but also helps prevent the misuse of justice,” the CM said.

“To support this approach, the State Institute of Forensic Sciences has been established in Lucknow,” he added.

Yogi also highlighted the significance of their new roles as police officers, urging the recruits to approach their duties with unwavering dedication, discipline and integrity.

“In addition to controlling crime, you will play a significant role in delivering justice to victims by upholding law and order. We expect each of you to contribute fully to protecting the public, ensuring peace and harmony in society, and preserving the image of a friendly police force. While performing your duties, it is essential to balance strictness with politeness,” the CM said.

Yogi further said the police force must always remain steadfast in its duties and be prepared to sacrifice for the cause. “The presence of a police uniform should instill a sense of security and trust in public, and it is your responsibility to uphold that trust,” he said.

“You must ensure the safety of the people. With efficiency and dedication, you can alleviate the suffering of victims and bring smiles to their faces. A sensitive police officer has ample opportunities to excel,” the CM added.

“By meeting public expectations through your conduct, you can faithfully fulfil your duties,” he said. “The foundation of good governance in any state is built on crime prevention and the maintenance of law and order. This foundation is solidified when the state has a responsible policing system and a professionally skilled, sensitive police force,” the CM added.

“Strong law and order is the top priority for our government. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards criminals which has proved to be effective. To enhance the police system, our government has implemented numerous reforms and modernisations,” Yogi said.

“Over the past seven years, there has been a significant increase in resources for new police recruitments, with 1,60,000 personnel added to strengthen the force,” he said.

“Recently, you may have observed that the written examination for more than 60,200 positions has been successfully conducted in Uttar Pradesh. Over the last seven years, we have tripled the capacity for police training,” the CM said.

“Additionally, under Mission Shakti, the establishment of women PAC battalions in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Badaun for women empowerment has progressed rapidly,” he added.

The CM emphasised that the efforts are part of the Uttar Pradesh Police’s reform and modernisation campaign. “Over the past seven-and-a-half years, Uttar Pradesh has seen no riots, and festivals and celebrations are being held peacefully, with no room for anarchy or hooliganism. As a result, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a model of good governance, largely due to the contributions of the Uttar Pradesh Police Force,” Yogi said.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh has transformed its image through the rule of law. We had set a benchmark for having about 20% women personnel in the police force,” the CM added.

“I am pleased that following the selection process by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, 18 women have become deputy SPs. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them and their families,” he said.

“I am confident that your training will be invaluable in establishing a police force that is efficient, justice-oriented, transparent, accountable, dedicated to public service, and sensitive to the needs of the community,” the CM added.

Moreover, Yogi felicitated Shrishti Akanksha Pandey for excelling in classroom training and Udit Narayan Paliwal for outstanding performance in outdoor training. Prakhar Pandey was awarded the “Sword of Honour” for his excellence in both indoor and outdoor subjects.