U.P. police launches 15-day drive to strengthen beat policing by women

The director general of police launched a 15-day, statewide campaign, Sakhi Didi, to strengthen the woman constable beat system, on Monday.

The constables, Sakhi Didi, will cover a maximum number of beats and villages to listen to complaints of women and other complainants.

They will also raise awareness about various welfare and security schemes of the state government.

“All efforts shall be made to ensure satisfactory resolution of women-related complaints within the next 15-days,” said DGP Vijay Kumar, in a tweet from the official twitter handle of the DGP.

“The campaign will be monitored on a daily basis by senior officers at the district level and at the police headquarters,” added the DGP.

This is part of the Mission Shakti phase- 3 campaign launched by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Women constables will interact with ANMs, Asha Bahus, and Shiksha Mitras and remain in contact with them via WhatsApp to address issues of women in rural areas.