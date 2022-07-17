UP Police, MEA join efforts to bring home Indian stranded Saudi Arabia
- Rakesh had been stuck in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for one and a half years. His family had reached out to UP's Bhadohi Police via Twitter to seek help because he was not getting permission to come back home.
In a commendable effort, the Uttar Pradesh Police was able to bring back an Indian national stranded in Saudi Arabia for one and a half years, with the help of the Union ministry of external affairs. The efforts were taken in line with their unit created for repatriation of NRIs (non-resident Indians) from the state.
Rakesh's family had reached out to UP's Bhadohi Police via Twitter saying he was stuck in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for the last one and a half years after his company agreement ended and was not getting the permission to come back home.
“Through Twitter, after taking quick cognizance of a person resident of the district in Saudi Arabia for about one and a half years, the Bhadohi police was brought back home after making meaningful efforts. SP Bhadohi expressed gratitude for the action taken by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy,” read a statement in Hindi by the Bhadohi Police on Twitter.
According to the statement, Rakesh was not being permitted to leave the country by the company even after his agreement had ended and had allegedly seized all his documents.
Rakesh was able to return to his family because of the help received from UP Police as well as MEA.
Speaking to the police, he said, “Bhadohi SP saw our concern and acted upon it. He continued efforts and brought me home. For this, I really want to thank the Bhadohi Police and the external affairs ministry.”
