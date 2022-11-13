Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: Police SUV hits toddlers crossing road in Baghpat. Video goes viral

UP: Police SUV hits toddlers crossing road in Baghpat. Video goes viral

lucknow news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 10:01 PM IST

The incident came to light when the CCTV footage of the incident started doing rounds on social media platforms.

Screengrab from viral video of the accident. (Courtesy: Twitter/@Benarasiyaa)
Screengrab from viral video of the accident. (Courtesy: Twitter/@Benarasiyaa)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

An Uttar Pradesh Police vehicle on Sunday hit two children on a busy street in Baghpat, a video being widely circulated showed. The injured children were immediately hospitalised and their condition was said to be stable.

The incident came to light when the CCTV footage of the incident started doing rounds on social media platforms. Two toddlers were seen crossing a busy street in Baghpat when a black SUV – a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) belonging to UP Police – approaching at high speed hit them.

The vehicle immediately came to a halt, along with an auto rickshaw next to it. The auto driver was seen lifting one of the kids from the road while bystanders gathered to see if they were okay.

(Trigger warning: Viewers discretion advised)

In a video statement, Baghpat Police confirmed that the incident took place around 11am today on Haveli road in the city. The children were reportedly playing on the street when the vehicle hit them, police said, adding that they suffered minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital.

Baghpat police officials visited the family after the kids were sent home and shared pictures of the same on Twitter.

An investigation is underway and further action will be taken on the basis of the revelations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh up police
uttar pradesh up police

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out