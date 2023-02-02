UP Police to share expertise of UK cops

Lucknow: A high–profile delegation of UK Police Technology Cooperation Trade Mission, led by Deputy Commissioner for South Asia, Anna Shotbolt, landed in the state capital on Wednesday to share their expertise with the UP police. The delegation was welcomed by UP DGP DS Chauhan at the police headquarters here.

The delegates met senior police officers to further strengthen the India-UK 2030 roadmap.

In a tweet, the UP Police shared that the ‘2030 Roadmap’ provided a framework for UK-India relations across health, climate, trade, education, science, technology and defence. The UP Police shall be a crucial stakeholder to imbibe state of the art innovations and best practices from global partners to improve policing.

The delegation consisted of eight leading UK security companies in areas of police modernisation, including cyber security, forensics, crime investigation, traffic management and safe city, secure communication, prison and secure facility access management, narcotics and training.

The representatives of various companies made presentations showcasing their advanced technology and capabilities and also answered the queries of the participating officers.

In his opening remarks, the DGP observed that UP Police laid thrust on creating new institutional structures, technological upgradation and improvement in the field of cybercrime, forensics, investigation, traffic management, communication and narcotics. He also presented a memento to Anna Shotbolt at the conclusion of the event and wished that the joint meeting would develop newer synergies in the field of state of the art technological infrastructure and training capabilities.

Robert Barnes, police and security advisor, UK Defence Security Exports made the closing remarks and thanked the delegates and the police officers for a fruitful deliberation.