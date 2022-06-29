U.P. popularising cow products to increase farmers’ income: Minister

Minister for animal husbandry and minority welfare Dharampal Singh on Wednesday said the Uttar Pradesh government was promoting cow-based natural farming. He also said government was popularising cow products to increase income of farmers and for finding a solution to problems arising due to stray cattle.

Addressing a press conference here he said the government had initiated a move to set up block-level cow centres, each having a capacity to house 2000-3000 cattle to make cow products.

“There is also a plan to set up compressed biogas plants in all such cow protection centres in public-private partnership mode,” the minister said.

Singh said as many 8.55 lakh stray cattle had been protected and put in the 6222 cattle protection centres across the state apart for handing over 1.38 cattle to people who were being provided ₹900 per cattle per month.

He claimed that spot inspection of all the cow protection centres was being done to guard against any laxity in taking care of the stray cattle.

“After the spot verification reports are received, the same will be uploaded on the ‘Cow-Protection Portal’ being developed by the department,” he said.

The minister said that government had set up 3574 straw banks to ensure round-the-year availability of fodder for cattle. “As much as 3.26 lakh MT of straw had already been stored so far,” he added. He also said various steps were being taken to further increase milk production in the state. U.P. already tops in milk production in the country.

He further said that all the madaras (schools) in the state were being linked to technical education and modern technology. He said educational and socio-economic uplift of minorities was among the government’s priorities.