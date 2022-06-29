U.P. popularising cow products to increase farmers’ income: Minister
Minister for animal husbandry and minority welfare Dharampal Singh on Wednesday said the Uttar Pradesh government was promoting cow-based natural farming. He also said government was popularising cow products to increase income of farmers and for finding a solution to problems arising due to stray cattle.
Addressing a press conference here he said the government had initiated a move to set up block-level cow centres, each having a capacity to house 2000-3000 cattle to make cow products.
“There is also a plan to set up compressed biogas plants in all such cow protection centres in public-private partnership mode,” the minister said.
Singh said as many 8.55 lakh stray cattle had been protected and put in the 6222 cattle protection centres across the state apart for handing over 1.38 cattle to people who were being provided ₹900 per cattle per month.
He claimed that spot inspection of all the cow protection centres was being done to guard against any laxity in taking care of the stray cattle.
“After the spot verification reports are received, the same will be uploaded on the ‘Cow-Protection Portal’ being developed by the department,” he said.
The minister said that government had set up 3574 straw banks to ensure round-the-year availability of fodder for cattle. “As much as 3.26 lakh MT of straw had already been stored so far,” he added. He also said various steps were being taken to further increase milk production in the state. U.P. already tops in milk production in the country.
He further said that all the madaras (schools) in the state were being linked to technical education and modern technology. He said educational and socio-economic uplift of minorities was among the government’s priorities.
KGMU transfers: 20 effected; staff stuck in one dept for years to be shifted
Employees of the King George's Medical University in Lucknow, who had been in one department for 10-15 years, are being transferred to other departments on the instructions of the Governor. In the first phase, KGMU registrar Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi ordered the transfer of 20 employees on Wednesday, creating a flutter among employees who have stayed put in one department for years. In his order, the registrar instructed the transferred employees to join new duties immediately.
This too shall pass, says Raut, BJP talks of ‘karma’ as Uddhav leaves CM’s chair
Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra governor's direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test on Thursday, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray announced that he is resigning from the post of chief minister of Maharashtra as he “did not want to play number games”. Moments later, celebrations began in the Bharatiya Janata Party camp as party leaders were huddled to a legislative meeting.
PWD to get massive funds for ROBs, highways
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh minister for Public Works Department Jitin Prasada has demanded more funds from Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund scheme to construct around 250 railway over bridges over crossings and for highways of the state. Jitin Prasada held a detailed discussion with Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union minister of state (General) VK Singh was also present.
30K register for Pune varsity senate elections
PUNE Even as the tenure of former senate members of the Savitribai Phule Pune University has ended, the process for the election of new senate members has been started by the SPPU administration. Till now, more than 30,000 people have registered for participating in the election, and the last date for registration is July 3. These elections will be held in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts where affiliated colleges are under the SPPU jurisdiction.
World Bank offers ₹3,500 cr agri loan to U.P.
The World Bank has offered a soft loan of ₹3,500 crore to Uttar Pradesh to promote food processing and crop diversification with a view to enhance the income of the state's farmers, people in the know of things said. The loan offer was made by World Bank, regional director, South Asia, John Roome, in a meeting with chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and officials of agriculture and forest departments, here, on Tuesday.
