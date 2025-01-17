UP powermen apprehend mass layoffs, continue protests over proposed privatisation of discoms

LUCKNOW The UP Bijli Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has raised apprehension over the potential mass layoffs of nearly 77,491 employees, including engineers, junior engineers, technicians, and contractual staff, as part of the proposed privatisation of two discoms in the state. On the fourth consecutive day on Friday, power employees across UP wore black armbands and held rallies against the proposed move. The agitation will continue on Saturday (January 18), when they will declare the next course of action. The Samiti pointed to past examples in Delhi and Odisha, where voluntary retirement schemes (VRS) were allegedly used to terminate employees after privatisation. (Pic for representation)

Protests and meetings were held in Varanasi, Agra, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Meerut, Bareilly, Jhansi, and Ayodhya, among others. The Samiti warned of intensified agitation, if their demands are not addressed.

Sangharsh Samiti leaders alleged that the proposed privatisation of two discoms would lead to the elimination of existing posts in Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam, which currently employ 44,330 and 33,161 workers, respectively. Even before privatisation, large-scale layoffs of over 50,000 contractual employees are reportedly underway, adding to the employees’ anger and apprehensions, they claimed.

The Samiti pointed to past examples in Delhi and Odisha, where voluntary retirement schemes (VRS) were allegedly used to terminate employees after privatisation. They also highlighted cases in Agra’s Torrent Power and Greater Noida’s Noida Power Company, which reportedly did not retain any employees of the Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Board.

Concerns were further heightened by the inclusion of “early VRS” in the RFP document for appointing a transaction consultant for privatisation. “Unlike regular VRS for employees with 30–35 years of service, early VRS could result in the removal of workers with much less tenure,” Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey said.