U.P.: Prerna girl selected for Kennedy-Lugar YES scholarship
After being selected for the US State Department’s Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme scholarship, Class 11 student Kashish is on cloud nine.
“Going to study in the US is like a dream for me. I would have never imagined studying abroad,” says 16-year-old Kashish, who studies at Prerna Girls School, Lucknow, on a scholarship. She will leave for St Louis, Missouri, US, later this week. “It is a great learning opportunity for me and my school has been my biggest support throughout,” Kashish said.
She joined Prerna Girls’ School in 2009 and later earned a scholarship to study at Study Hall School because of her excellent academic performance. Kashish will be studying at Parkway South High School, in St Louis, Missouri, US, for this academic year. Meant for underprivileged girl students, the Prerna Girls’ School is run by Study Hall Educational Foundation.
She lost her father at the age of five. Her mother Shashi has raised three daughters on her own. Shashi works with a women’s self-help group where she makes dry snacks and pickles.
“My daughters have made me so proud. Kashish is going to study abroad. All of us are so excited and happy,” said Shashi. “I have raised my daughters alone after losing my husband. I was able to send all my daughters to school because of Prerna School,” she added.
Rakhee Panjwani, principal, Prerna Girls School, said, “We wish her luck for her journey and hope that she returns more confident and encourages her peers too.” In the past, 10 girls had been selected from Study Hall Educational Foundation for the YES programme to study in the US. The Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme brings high school students from countries of strategic importance to the United States for an academic year.
BJP wants new faces in cabinet, say sources
Mumbai While Maharashtra's political establishment awaits the Supreme Court's order on the various petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde faction, there is another point of contention that is emerging over the cabinet expansion. Sources claim that the BJP's central leadership wants to replicate the Gujarat model of cabinet in Maharashtra wherein, as in the neighbouring state, the cabinet comprises relatively new faces.
U.P. secondary schools all set to have yoga trainers
Now students of government and government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh will also get lessons in correctly practising yoga from trained experts. On the instructions of the state government, the officers of the U.P. secondary education department have sent a formal proposal to appoint yoga trainers in 2,332 government-run and 4,528 government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh, say state secondary education department officials.
Har Ghar Tiranga: SSB 2-week ‘Tricolour Run’ to inculcate patriotism among border population
“Tricolour Run” was flagged off from Chandan Chowki of 3rd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal on August 1 by JD Vashisht, deputy inspector general, sector headquarters, Lakhimpur Kheri, as a part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign celebrating the 'Azadi Amrit Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years celebrations of Independence). The run will conclude on August 14 at Border Outpost Sonauli of the 22nd Battalion in Maharajganj after passing through all the border outposts under Frontier Lucknow.
Lucknow University expels student for slapping a dalit associate professor
Lucknow University on Tuesday expelled Karthik Pandey, an MA first year second semester (Sanskrit) student from the varsity with immediate effect for a dalit associate professor in the Department of Hindi, slapping Ravikant Chandan, during a protest on May 18 this year. V-C Prof Alok Kumar Rai then asked the proctor Rakesh Dwivedi and dean of student welfare Poonam Tandon to recommend action.
Transfer of doctors: Now, senior docs under scanner for providing incorrect data
Over two-dozen senior doctors on administrative posts have come under the scanner for anomalies in the transfer of doctors across the state. After many doctors raised a hue and cry over their transfers, which they alleged violated state policy, the health department sent notices to several senior doctors working in administrative posts regarding the errors in the data. The D-G health office is compiling the responses received so far.
