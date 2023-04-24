Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Now, AI-supported vigil on criminals lodged in Uttar Pradesh jails

Now, AI-supported vigil on criminals lodged in Uttar Pradesh jails

ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow
Apr 24, 2023 07:21 PM IST

The state government has allocated fund to the prison administration and reforms department for the purpose

With a view to maintaining vigil on mafias and criminals lodged in different jails of Uttar Pradesh, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in these prisons have been equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) system.

The CCTV surveillance units are being set up in a phased manner to enhance the security system of prisons. (For Representation)
The CCTV surveillance units are being set up in a phased manner to enhance the security system of prisons. (For Representation)

“Along with dual view scanner baggage, full human body warn scanner, contactless glasses for meeting rooms and other devices equipped with the new technology have been installed in five high security jails of the state,” said a state government spokesperson.

The proposal to install sophisticated gadgets in jails was sent to the state government after a high-level meeting under the chief minister in which he directed the officers to remove deficiencies in jails security, he added. “The state government has allocated fund to the prison administration and reforms department in the annual budget 2023-24,” he said.

Till now, 145 videoconferencing halls have been set up, which include 72 prisons and 73 district courts, to conduct 100% remand of undertrials detained in state prisons through videoconferencing.

“Five dual view scanner baggage, five full human body worn scanner, 130 contactless glasses for meeting rooms, 5 panic alarms systems, 15 night vision binoculars and 5 light protection system ESE units have been set up in five high security jails, including district jails of Lucknow, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Gautam Buddh Nagar and central jail Bareilly,” he said.

“The CCTV surveillance units are being set up in a phased manner to enhance the security system of prisons. Around 30 cameras have been installed in each prison, marking sensitive places in the prisons,” the spokesman added.

“At present, more than 3600 CCTV cameras have been installed in all the jails of the state. The work of increasing the number of cameras, their restoration and arrangement of servers, including storage in 30 prisons, has been completed,” he said.

“A command centre has been set up for high-level monitoring at the headquarters in which the live feed of the cameras installed in the prisons is being received in the video wall. More than 1200 cameras have been integrated in it, which get alerts through AI,” he further said.

“A letter has been written to the state government seeking financial sanction for body-worn cameras in ten jails of the state, sanction for heavy duty washing machines in 10 prisons, lighting protection system in 20 prisons and the security system has been strengthened in 20 prisons of the state,” the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rajesh Kumar Singh

    Rajesh Kumar Singh is a special correspondent at HT Lucknow. He covers State Home Department, State Police, Central police agencies,BSP, Health Department, UP Chief Electoral Officer, Irrigation Department, Mining and, Lokayukta.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out