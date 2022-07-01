UP PWD to use micro surfacing technique for road construction and repair
For constructing and repairing roads that do not wear away easily and are above all, environment friendly as well cost-effective, the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department has decided to use the latest technology of ‘micro surfacing’.
This technique will also stop the accumulation of additional layers of gravel and stone ballast on roads which keep on increasing its level. The officials say that by using crystal rubber modified bitumen, the roads will last longer than usual.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to get the roads repaired in all the big cities (municipal corporation areas) with the new technology of ‘micro surfacing’. This new technology is ‘environment friendly’ as it minimizes the use of gravel, thus reducing the exploitation of mountains for its extraction.
Recently, by using the technique of micro surfacing, the road has been reconstructed in front of PWD headquarters. Engineer-in-chief PWD Manoj Kumar Gupta said, “The directives have been issued to use this technology in the state.”
These roads will be built in metros with new technology not only to ensure quality construction but will also bring down the cost of construction.
It is said that only a thin layer of bitumen will be required in the repair of the road under micro surfacing.
The road refurbished by this method will also last for three to four years. The new technology will reduce the cost of renovation and repair by 60 percent, said Manoj Kumar Gupta. He added, “The emphasis is being laid on increasing the use of crumb rubber modified bitumen in the construction of new roads. This bitumen is helpful in protecting the environment. The roads made from this will last two years longer than normal bitumen.”
