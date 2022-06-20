U.P. reports 1 death, 467 new Covid cases, Lucknow notches up 132
The state capital reported 132 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. The last time the state capital had almost as many cases in a single day, was on February 16, when 135 new cases were reported.
Uttar Pradesh reported 467 new cases and one death in Prayagraj on Monday, while 180 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the state health department data.
Among the new cases reported in the state, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 99 new cases, Ghaziabad 49, Varanasi 14, Hardoi and Mathura 12 each, the data read.
The state now has 2,825 active cases: a level similar to March 3, when there were 2,774 active cases in the state. A majority of the Covid-19 cases are in home isolation.
“Till now, 20,58,614 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
In Lucknow, 69 men and 63 women tested positive in the past 24 hours. A majority of the cases were reported from Aliganj (25), Chinhat (23), Alambagh (19), Indira Nagar (5), NK Road (6), Tudiyaganj (6), Mal (4), Aishbagh (3), Gosainganj (3) and Malihabad (2), according to the health department.
“The state tested 70,626 samples in the past 24 hours and till now 11,62,82,127 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
Uttar Pradesh has till now administered 33,65,84,052 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, including 17,52,37,827 first doses and 15,79,18,260 second doses.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics