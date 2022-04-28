UP reports 261 new Covid-19 cases, one death in Amroha
Uttar Pradesh reported 261 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in a single day after March 3 when 259 new cases were reported. Also, one death was reported in Amroha.
“State has 1,384 active Covid-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,34,893 samples were tested,” said additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad, in a press statement.
As many as 19 patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the state. Among new cases, Gautam Budh Nagar reported 110 new cases, Ghaziabad reported 75, Lucknow and Agra reported 18 each, while Prayagraj and Varanasi reported 4 each, according to the data from the state health department.
Till now, state has tested 11,09,25,204 samples. A total 20,48,671 patients have recovered till now including 189 in the past 24 hours. “State has reported a total 20,73,561 Covid cases till now and the recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh is 98.79%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Of the total active Covid-19 cases, Gautam Budha Nagar has 697 active cases, Ghaziabad 298, Lucknow 81, Agra 58, and Meerut 30. In Lucknow, no patient has been admitted to the hospital. In all, 17 districts have zero active cases.
“Covid-19 cases are rising but gradually. We have an opportunity to check its spread by following Covid protocol,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity hospital.
State-run buses to resume services to Delhi airport soon: Punjab minister
Chandigarh Bus services of the state-owned undertakings up to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will resume soon, Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Wednesday. A meeting between Punjab transport secretary Vikas Garg with Delhi principal transport secretary Ashish Kundra and officials of the IGI Airport was held on Wednesday, said Bhullar. “The director, hospitality, has been directed to collect status report from the PWD (B&R).
Yogi says Uttar Pradesh has set an example by removing unnecessary loudspeakers
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh has set an example before the country by removing unnecessary loudspeakers installed at religious sites or reducing their volumes across the state with harmony. As the festival of Akshaya Tritya and Eid will be celebrated on May 3, the police and administrative officers should remain alert, Yogi said. From Monday to Friday, officers should reserve one hour for public hearings.
₹51K reward for info on drugs in SBS Nagar
SBS Nagar : The SBS Nagar district administration on Wednesday announced a cash reward of ₹51,000 for a person whose information leads to seizure of drugs. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar deputy commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said it is aimed to further strengthen efforts to curb the drug menace in the district. Randhawa said the aim of the reward scheme is to wipe out the drug menace.
Two right-wing groups at the centre of rising communal tensions in Karnataka
Two right-wing outfits -- Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) and Sri Rama Sene -- seem to be at the forefront of the recent communal tensions reported over the past month. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government has however distanced itself from these outfits. Even though these two organisations come under the larger umbrella of right-wing organisations, they consider themselves out of the Sangh Parivar. The actions of these two organisations are not limited to boycott calls.
Three held from Punjab for uprooting ATM from Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested three members of a Punjab-based gang for allegedly uprooting an ATM containing cash of ₹18.41 lakh from Shahbad in Kurukshetra earlier this month. Police have identified the accused as Amit Kalra, Lakhwinder Singh aka Laadi and Bachhitar Singh, residents of Ferozepur, Punjab. Two members of the gang are still at large. Police have also recovered ₹5 lakh cash, the ATM and a Mahindra Scorpio from their possession.
