UP: Rice served with salt in midday meal; principal suspended after viral video

Ayodhya district magistrate on Thursday suspended the principal of a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Pandey Ka Purva area for serving rice with salt to students in their mid-day meal.

Acting on the block development officer (BDO) Amit Kumar Srivastava’s report, district magistrate Nitish Kumar on Thursday suspended principal of the school Ekta Yadav and served a notice to the gram pradhan.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the parents of some students reached school and captured the entire scene on their mobile phones.

Students had already told their parents about the poor quality of mid-day meal served in the school.

On Wednesday, several villagers reached the school and found children eating rice with salt in the mid-day meal.

Villagers then took up the issue with the BDO Amit Kumar.

Villagers also complained that the principal often remained absent.

On Thursday, the BDO visited the school and found the complaint genuine who then apprised the DM about the issue.