U.P. rivers rise, leave 10 dead in last 24 hours

Ten people died in the last 24 hours in cases of drowning and snakebite in six districts, according to a report from the office of the state relief commissioner. Nine people drowned and one died due to snakebite. The District Disaster Response Force members in action in Gorakhpur on Wednesday (HT Photo)

In Moradabad and Gorakhpur three people each drowned, and one each in Pilibhit, Ghazipur, and Etah while a snakebite case was reported from Lalitpur. Till now, 17 people have died.

Till now, 26 districts have been affected by rising waters in rivers, which include 73 tehsils and 1,661 villages.

The affected districts are Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur, Kushinagar, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Siddharthnagar, Balia, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Badaun, Farrukhabad, Deoria, Mau, Azamgarh, Basti, Moradabad, Rampur, Shravasti, Sitapur, Maharajganj, Gonda, Pilibhit and Unnao.

In all, 137 villages have faced erosion and 15,47,019 people have been affected by floods. In all, 1,637 houses have been damaged due to floods.

In the past 24 hours, the state received 0.2 mm rainfall and from June 1 till now, 243.4 mm rainfall has been recorded in Uttar Pradesh, the report read.

In Varanasi, with the Ganga continuing to rise, the stairs of several Ghats have got submerged and inter-connectivity of over half a dozen Ghats has been broken.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga was flowing at 62.80 meters on Wednesday: eight meters below the warning level of 70.272 meters in Varanasi.

Boatmen have been asked not to ply smaller boats mid-stream in the Ganga.

At Assi Ghat, the Ganga Arti has been shifted to a higher place.

ADM, finance and revenue, Vineet Kumar Singh, confirmed that the Rapti was flowing a meter above the danger mark at Bard Ghat near Gorakhpur, while the Ghagra was rising in Ayodhya and was close to the danger mark. However, Rohni and Kunwano were constant on Wednesday.